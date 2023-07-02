Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after acquiring an additional 652,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 112,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,102,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.