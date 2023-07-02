Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stake Reduced by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,589 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

