Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 21,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,053. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

