Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) is Camelot Portfolios LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

