Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

