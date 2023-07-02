Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 403,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

