Internet Computer Price Hits $4.14 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $10.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00013542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,138,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,669,457 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.