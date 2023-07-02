Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 188 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Rentals by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $445.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.39 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

