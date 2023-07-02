Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

