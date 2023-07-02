Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $156.05 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.43.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

