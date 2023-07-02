Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.