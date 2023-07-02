Insider Selling: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Sells $4,367,568.70 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

