Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $23,723.06 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $23,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

