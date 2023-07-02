Insider Buying: Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) Insider Buys A$13,650.00 in Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($9,100.00).

Ashley Pattison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ashley Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).

Firebird Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

