Insider Buying: Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) Insider Buys A$13,650.00 in Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($9,100.00).
Ashley Pattison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Ashley Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).
Firebird Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Firebird Metals
Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firebird Metals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Firebird Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebird Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.