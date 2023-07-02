Insider Buying: Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Acquires £15,600 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOFree Report) insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,834.71).

Eleco Price Performance

Shares of ELCO opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.43. Eleco Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.