Insider Buying: Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Acquires £15,600 in Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Free Report) insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,834.71).

Shares of ELCO opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.43. Eleco Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a GBX 1.08 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

