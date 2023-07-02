Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,383.0 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $11.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.