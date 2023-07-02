Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,383.0 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $11.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
Inpex Company Profile
