Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,330 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 5.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter.

BATS KJAN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

