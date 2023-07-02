Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stock Position Increased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 3.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 119.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.