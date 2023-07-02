Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

IIPR stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,086,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

