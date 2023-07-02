Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$17.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.08 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2500495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

