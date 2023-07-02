Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Shares of IPOAF opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.55.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.