Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Short Interest Down 59.5% in June

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imunon during the first quarter worth $83,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Imunon stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imunon will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

