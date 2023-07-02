IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,541,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. 13,820,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

