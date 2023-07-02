Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

