Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 167,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $8,783,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.