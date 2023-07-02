iExec RLC Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004343 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $96.05 million and $4.19 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.47 or 1.00016161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

