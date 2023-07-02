iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $96.99 million and $5.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.62 or 0.99999090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30927995 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,884,308.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.