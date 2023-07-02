HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 1,264,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

