Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,477. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

