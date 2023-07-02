Howard Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.89. 1,349,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

