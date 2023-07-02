Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

