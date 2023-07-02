Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $22.63 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $224.77. 1,092,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

