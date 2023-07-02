Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6,286.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,325 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 9,259,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,280. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.