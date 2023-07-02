Hop Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,921.28 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $154,921.28 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

