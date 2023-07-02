Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen Trading Down 2.9 %

HSTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 13,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,729. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.66. Histogen had a negative net margin of 73,189.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.66%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Histogen will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.