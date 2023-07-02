Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 143.9% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
HIHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 3,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,326. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.27. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
