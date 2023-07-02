High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

High Country Bancorp Price Performance

High Country Bancorp stock remained flat at $37.95 during trading hours on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

