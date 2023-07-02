HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 5.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,893. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

