HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,709.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 153,148 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 159,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 122,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. 5,612,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.