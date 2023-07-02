Hermez Network Price Tops $4.85 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00015849 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.14 million and $179,200.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84595296 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $205,408.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

