Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.21. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 20,832 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of C$18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2458333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

