Head-To-Head Review: WPP (WPP) and The Competition

WPP (NYSE:WPP) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the "Advertising agencies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WPP to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 898.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $14.43 billion $844.43 million N/A WPP Competitors $1.90 billion $100.34 million 2,185.58

Profitability

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

This table compares WPP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -8.41% -9.00% 0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WPP and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 1 5 0 2.83 WPP Competitors 200 1516 2458 35 2.55

WPP presently has a consensus price target of $1,001.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,815.24%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 118.79%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPP beats its rivals on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

