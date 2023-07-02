Head to Head Review: Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and Its Peers

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -8.59% -11.93% -0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 200 1516 2459 35 2.55

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 122.24%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $62.47 million -$780,000.00 -37.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.94 billion $97.32 million 2,185.58

Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

