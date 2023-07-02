Head-To-Head Contrast: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) versus Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 7.65% -54.83% 11.51% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leslie’s and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 6 1 0 2.14 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leslie’s presently has a consensus price target of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leslie’s and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.56 billion 1.11 $159.03 million $0.65 14.45 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 4.69 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Leslie’s beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

