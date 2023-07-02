Head to Head Comparison: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Free Report) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.80 Ocwen Financial $953.90 million 0.24 $25.70 million ($8.55) -3.51

Profitability

Ocwen Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment. Ocwen Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial -7.38% -8.61% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats Ocwen Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

