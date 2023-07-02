Head to Head Analysis: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -0.58% 9.93% 1.31% Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $1.45 billion 0.38 -$8.27 million ($0.27) -55.59 Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.76 $61.05 million $0.56 80.16

This table compares Tiptree and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tiptree and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Tiptree.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Tiptree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products. The company also provides warranty insurance products covering losses on automobiles, mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, vehicle service contracts, roadside assistance and motor clubs, GAP, automobile dent and ding repair, key replacement, cellular handset protection, and service contracts on other consumer goods, as well as premium finance services, lead generation support, insurance sales, and business process outsourcing. In addition, it offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. The company markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.