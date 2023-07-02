Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Position Boosted by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 496,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 80,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,939. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.