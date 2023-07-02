Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $76.08 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

