Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 8,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
