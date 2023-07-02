Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 1,027,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,315. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

